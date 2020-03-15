Fatal early morning crash reduces traffic north on Highway 101 in Novato – Up News Info San Francisco

Rookie (Up News Info SF) – At least one person died after a traffic collision on Highway 101 northbound in Novato early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported at 5:41 a.m. on Nave Drive. At 6:45 a.m., lanes No. 4 and 5 were blocked.

No further information was immediately available.

