Fantasy Baseball Busts: Overrated Team 2020

We always struggle with how to call this list. "Bust,quot; is a bit of an unfair title, as these are all good players who can add value if written below their current ADPs. As such, we are heading towards "overrated,quot; or "overrated,quot; as we consider everyone to be a level or two too high in preseason reasons. Of course, we still label them as "busts,quot; because that's what people really look for when doing their pre-draft research, and if you want to add them to the "Don't Compose,quot; section on your cheat sheet, well, we can & # 39 ; I won't stop you

The truth is that true "busts,quot; each year generally fall into that category due to injury. We can raise red flags on older or injury-prone players, but we can't predict who will get hurt. Instead, we can look at advanced statistics and try to find out who outperformed last year and is writing too much this year because of that. We can also compare players with others in their positions and point out better values ​​that can help you maximize all of your draft picks.

Once the draft begins, you should be influenced by the rankings in your draft tail or by the name value of certain starts. We are trying to help you avoid getting lost in the hype. We are not saying that you should avoid these players at all costs. Rather, we are saying that you should always double check the stats and look for similar players that can be found a few rounds later.

2020 Fantasy Baseball Busts: Overrated Team

Eligibility based on default Yahoo settings

Collector: Yadier Molina, Cardinals.

After a low in 2019 that saw him spend about a month in IL due to a thumb injury, we think Molina, 37, would go down the rankings this year. Instead, Fantasy Pros lists their consensus experts at 12th place among backup servers, and their average ADP is also there.

To be fair to Molina, his batting profile and rate statistics were almost the same as last year, and he actually stole a few more bases (6) despite playing his fewest games since 2014. However, he did note a noticeable drop in isolated power, and if you're making less hard contact, that will affect your production stats across the board. Given his age, we are not optimistic that he will increase, or that he can stay healthy playing such a demanding position. It is a known product that is unlikely to fail entirely, but if you are one of the last owners in your league to recruit an initial receiver, you had better look for someone younger and with more potential. If they break early, you can work the wire and get the first crack from whoever this year's Mitch Garver is.

First base: Josh Bell, Pirates.

We don't think Bell is going to be a total failure, but of all the top 10Bs, it's the riskiest. You know it's unlikely to hit a high average and won't provide speed, it's not that rare for a great 1B, but you also have to wonder if its career and RBI production will be on par with last year's (99 116 races). driven races). Pittsburgh lost to leading scorer Starling Mars in the offseason, and both Kevin Newman and Bryan Reynolds are coming out of seasons that exceeded 0.300. They could do it again (especially Reynolds), but the loss of Mars should only take its toll on Bell's RBI.

Add that his 37 HR was 25 more than he hit the year before (in five fewer games) and 11 more than he hit in 2017, and that number could also easily be reduced (even with the juice ball). If Bell is in the 30 HR, 90 RBI, 85 R range, he suddenly looks a little more common and isn't worth his ADP No. 78.

Second base: Ketel Mars, Diamondbacks.

Mars is such an obvious "regression,quot; candidate that we were surprised to see its No. 4 consensus among 2Bs. Like Bell, he's young and talented, so we don't want to rule him out entirely, but his 2019 breakup was simply a function of hitting the ball much harder than before. That helps account for his .342 BABIP (career mark: .313), and obviously that has a lot to do with his jump in human resources.

If Mars' hard contact percentage drops, everything else will, too, and he won't steal enough bases (10 last year) to make up for it. Like Bell, he is one of those guys that looks really normal if he has a .290-25-80-80 line, as there are other 2Bs that can do that. Y provide closer to 20 steals (Ozzie Albies, Keston Hiura, perhaps Whit Merrifield). He can get significantly more home runs a few rounds later from players like Mike Moustakas and Max Muncy, and even someone like Cavan Biggio can provide more production in the four average categories without batting. You can have almost 100 selections later, making it a better overall value.

Short field: Marcus Semien, A & # 39; s.

Semien is similar to Mars in that few saw his 2019 breakaway coming. There were signs in the past, especially in the power department, and his improved plate discipline actually started at & # 39; 18 with a declining K rate. But Semien, like many other guys on this list, simply hitting the ball was much more difficult last year. Even if we attribute some of that to the ball and hope there will be a "new norm,quot; in isolated power numbers going forward, another 33 HR, 123 runs, and 92 RBIs in 162 games of a guy who averaged 19 HR, 80 runs and 67 runs driven by 162 games in his first seven seasons seems high. Perhaps most significant was his increase in the average, which was a personal record of .285 last year, well above his .250 mark in his first seven seasons.

We don't expect Semien to crash completely, but with an ADP of 79, he will need to produce well above his pre-2019 averages. Given the depth of the shortstop and the opportunity cost of moving to other top positions early in the draft, we see Semien as overrated.

Third base: Manny Machado, Padres.

Machado could be undervalued as easily as he is overvalued. We know he is extremely talented, and at just 27 years old he still has many good years left. It hit 32 HR last year despite struggling at its local park (.219 / .297 / .406), and it seems likely it will improve at least a bit in San Diego this year. So why is it still on this list? Because its name value (and ADP) still outshines its overall output.

Machado has been a top-to-bottom producer on average recently, and his stolen base attempts halved last year to the point where his SB numbers are negligible (five steals in eight attempts). The Padres have a decent lineup, but there are still reasons to question their runs and / or RBIs, depending on how the batting order is built. However, Machado has an ADP of 49. Even when considering his SS eligibility, that is a very high choice to spend on a player who is struggling in his home park and could be a producer of two categories and Average: – especially when you consider how deep 3B and even SS are this year.

Gardener: Tommy Pham, Parents.

Pham is always a good player to have on your team, as he gives you something in all five categories. However, its value seems to be inflated for this year, as it is consensus No. 17 OF with an ADP of 81. Note that Pham has never reached more than 23 HR in a season or stolen more than 25 bases. . He has also not driven in more than 73 races.

Now he's heading to the hitter graveyard that is Petco Park, and while he certainly can still produce there, it's fair to expect a slight decrease in power (and, in turn, RBI). Perhaps most importantly, he goes to a team that doesn't run as much. Last season, San Diego tried 24 SB less than Tampa, so Pham will likely see fewer opportunities in that category. Finally, Pham's health has always been an issue, as he only played once in over 137 games in a season, surpassing 145 last year. When you put it all together, you have a player who probably goes at least 30 picks too high.

Gardener: Eddie Rosario, Twins.

There are reasons for him to like Rosario, especially if he buys that a second-half ankle injury is the reason for his post-All-Star decline, but he's still a streaky hitter who doesn't walk, which is a headache. in fantasy. Run power and production should remain this year, but it hit .276 last year and not much should be expected. A lower-than-average BABIP (.273) could be to blame for the average, but Rosario's lack of patience at the plate also has something to do with it.

We like the improved K rate, but its already low BB rate fell to just 3.7 percent last year. He balanced on his highest shooting percentage outside the strike zone since his rookie year, too. Rosario clearly has good enough contact skills to put the ball in play, but there are reasons to worry that she will soon start making softer contact. Taking it as No. 20 OF (86th overall) seems like an unnecessary risk.

Open field: Lorenzo Cain, Brewers.

When Cain was hitting .300 and stealing about 30 bases, he had a lot of courage. But his average plummeted to .260 last year, and he stole just 18 bases. Suddenly, those 10 HR and less than 50 RBI are difficult to bear. A low BABIP was certainly part of the reason for the drop in the average, so we expect at least a .280 mark this year, but thefts are a concern as Cain's BB rate also fell.

Cain also saw a noticeable drop in the runs (75), and with the Brewers lineup once again looking good but not great, he could disappoint in that category, especially if he once again has trouble getting to base. Cain only gets off the board around the 166th pick, so the opportunity cost of recruiting him isn't that high, but he's better off taking someone like Mallex Smith (ADP: 169) or Byron Buxton (176) at that point. if you are only looking for robberies.

UTIL: Michael Brantley, Astros.

Brantley has remained healthy for the past two years (143 and 148 games played, respectively), but his averages across the four counting categories are relatively mediocre: 88.5 runs, 19.5 HR, 83 RBIs, 7.5 SB. What has really given Brantley his value during that time is his .311 batting average.

We don't want to downplay the importance of the average, but clearly those other numbers aren't great needle handlers. If the 32-year-old outfielder's decline in SB attempts continues (just five last year), which seems likely, and he even has a somewhat unfortunate BABIP year, it will be a major disappointment as the No. 115 pick (his current ADP). If a player is going to hit just 20 HR today, he has to make up for it with SB or a high average Y Many races Brantley just doesn't do that, and given his age and injury history, he's also not sure he's staying healthy.

Pitcher: Yu Darvish, Cubs.

Darvish managed to stay healthy and had solid peripherals last season, but his HR rate continues to rise (1.7), and it's hard to imagine his effectiveness staying in check while that happens. He also had a BABIP (.266) 22 points below his career average, so there is likely to be some regression.

Really though, the main concern with Darvish is health. At 33, he could be in a decline phase anyway, and any failed starts, which would obviously reduce his strikeouts and chances of winning, would only hurt. It has many advantages thanks to its strikeout ability, but an ADP of 65 seems too high for a starter with these problems.

Pitcher: Madison Bumgarner, Diamondbacks.

Bumgarner was probably a little better than you remember last year, striking out 8.8 batters for every nine innings and walking just 1.9, but a 1.3 HR / 9 ratio and 35.8 percent career low ball rate helped Achieve a worst 3.90 ERA in his career. . If Bumgarner couldn't get away with his high fly-ball percentage in San Francisco last season, how will he do it in Arizona this year?

In his career in San Francisco, Bumgarner was noticeably better at home (2.72 ERA) compared to on the road (3.53). That was especially true last year, when the divisions on his way home were as drastic as ever (2.93 ERA at home, 5.29 on the road). At 30, Bumgarner still has good years left, but his new normalcy could mean greater effectiveness. He is not a great strikeout pitcher, especially in this puff time, so an ADP No. 114 is a little high.

Pitcher: Lance Lynn, Rangers.

Lynn's revival actually started in 2018 after she went to the Yankees, so we may be seeing a Jake Arrieta situation and her standard numbers hitting her remarkable advanced stats this season. However, we are not buying it fully. Lynn posted better professional results in K-rate (10.6) and BB-rate (2.6) last year, while allowing the fewest balls of dirt in her career (40.3). The latest number makes it a bit surprising that he hasn't allowed more home runs, and that's a definite concern this season.

We're not sure how the new Texas park will play (having a roof for those extremely hot days could help keep the ball out in the yard longer), but Lynn will basically have to repeat her career year to pay her ADP No. 124. At almost 33 years old, we just don't see that happening.

Pitcher: Zack Wheeler, Phillies.

Wheeler has done a good job in the past two years lowering his BB rate, but with his dirtball rate also falling, we are concerned about his move to Citizens Bank Park, which has the largest HR factor in the past three seasons. , according to Fantasy Pros. In comparison, Citi Field is number 22.

To be fair to Wheeler, he's actually thrown worse at home (4.15 ERA) than on the road (3.42) in his career, so we're not saying he can't adapt, but by a pitcher who regularly had a medium ERA and WHIP and has a 9.1 K / 9 ratio in his season, the highest in his career, an ADP of 108 is too high.

Pitcher: Robbie Ray, Diamondbacks.

Ray is capable of a great year, as we saw in 2017 when he posted a 2.92 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and a 12.1 K / 9 ratio. In his two seasons since then, his ERA has been at least 3.93 and his WHIP is at least 1.34. The Ks are still there, but with too high BB and HR rates, Ray will always be a limited fantasy producer.

For the first time in his career last year, Ray was a little better at home, but in previous seasons, he was significantly better on the road. If you just start it on the go or at home against particularly weak offenses, it might be worth ADP No. 143, but paying the K-rate just isn't worth it anymore, as you can always find strikeouts in the cable exemption.

Relief: Raisel Iglesias, Reds.

Iglesias' human resource rate has exploded in the past two seasons (1.5 and 1.6, respectively), and while that didn't hurt his effectiveness in 2018, it killed her last year (4.16). An extreme fly-ball pitcher will always have trouble at Great American Ball Park, even one that only pitches one inning at a time.

Iglesias has the tools to get closer, but human resources will continue to be a problem. It doesn't help that manager David Bell seemed to lose confidence in Iglesias on different occasions last year, and it's fair to question the relationship between closer and manager. Whenever that happens, you should be concerned about job security. Iglesias is currently the eleventh closest off-board closer in drafts, and while that's probably correct, it's still a risk at No. 134 overall.

Relief: Mark Melancon, Braves.

Look, we know Melancon won't cost you a valuable draft pick (probably around No. 200), but it's closer to opening day, so someone will recruit you. Melancon probably won't be terrible and will kill his ERA and WHIP, but he hasn't really offered any help in those categories since 2016. It's better to expect him to accumulate savings early because it seems unlikely that he will keep his job all season. .

Atlanta has plenty of capable boys for the ninth inning in its bullpen, including Will Smith, Shane Greene and Luke Jackson, and we don't expect Melancon to remain in the closer's role throughout the season. It may be better to use your final choice on Smith and wait for the inevitable degradation of Melancon.