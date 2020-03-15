Fake coronavirus test kits confiscated at LAX – Up News Info Los Angeles

According to the agency, federal officials from the United States Office of Customs and Border Protection confiscated what appeared to be false evidence of coronavirus, or COVID-19, at Los Angeles International Airport.

CBP officers said they were examining a package arriving from the UK on March 12 at LAX when they found six bags containing vials filled with a white liquid and labeled "Corona Virus 2019nconv (COVID-19) "and,quot; Virus1 Test Kit ".

The seized shipment of false evidence was turned over to the US Food and Drug Administration. USA, According to CBP.

Authorized diagnostic tests for the virus are performed in verified laboratories across the country.

Authorities say they are working to increase the number of tests conducted in the US. USA The FDA recently authorized laboratories to perform tests using a "high volume,quot; system manufactured by Swiss health care company Roche, which can process more samples per day, according to a company press release and results from return in just three hours.

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at a House meeting on Thursday that the current testing system "is not really geared to what we need right now."

Hours later, he said in an exclusive interview with "Up News Info Evening News,quot; presenter Norah O’Donnell that the system will be working "very soon."

President Donald Trump said the Roche system means there will be up to half a million tests available by the end of next week.