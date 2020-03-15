Expecting – Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar finally move their Arkansas home for a profit of $ 1 million

Counting on Stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were in the real estate game long before they became reality stars, and they only made a big profit after flipping one of their bigger houses. Six years after buying a 10,000-square-foot home in Springdale, Arkansas, known as the Baylor Mansion for $ 230,000, the parents of 19 finally sold the property for $ 1.53 million.

Rental properties and rental homes have continued to be a source of income for the couple during their long period in TLC, in addition to their network salary, and Patriarch and Matriarch Duggar invested a lot of money and capital in this project.

According to Persons Magazine, the four-bedroom, nine-bathroom home was built in 1969, and the design was apparently inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright's iconic roundhouse. The original listing of the property indicated that the first round floor is surrounded by a concrete wall and "supposedly was built to withstand a nuclear attack."

Jim Bob and Michelle chose to keep some of the home's original features, including the walnut ceilings and doors and slate tile floors, but most of the property underwent a major renovation to update the old house.

The couple added white kitchen cabinets and new fixtures, and they opened up the floorplan to expand the living room with stone walls and a fireplace. They also added five bathrooms, renovated the three additional kitchens with granite counter tops and new appliances, and updated the master suite with a new freestanding tub and separate shower.

Other features of the house include an elevator, a projection room, a weapons storage room, and a spiral staircase. The home sits on 2.73 acres, and the Duggars updated the giant stone patio by ripping the green carpet open, and there's also a three-and-a-half-car garage.

It is unclear how much money the Duggars invested in the property in addition to the purchase price of $ 230,000. But, with a sale price of $ 1.53 million, they definitely made a good profit.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar first put the house on the market in May 2019 for $ 1.8 million, but then, six months later, they dropped the price to $ 1.1 million. In December 2019, the Duggars changed their real estate agent and temporarily removed it from the market, while bringing in an interior designer to furnish the property.

They put the house back on the market for $ 1.38 million with furniture and additional land next door, and it sold in February for the asking price.

New episodes of Counting on will return to TLC later this year.



