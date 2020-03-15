Eva Marcille poses with her cousin and praises the family

Eva Marcille posed with her cousin, and she shared the photo on her social media account. She told her fans that family comes first, and that they love her. Check out the photo he shared below.

Some people told her that Eva's daughter, Marley, looks like her.

Someone said: Mar Marley is your twin! Those eyes … "and another follower posted:" I love you and your love for each other! "

One fan said: ando Balancing those Fendis. They are everything. I also love mine !!! "And another follower posted this:" Oh, Mrs. Eva, she always looks so stunning and beautiful. "

Someone else wrote: ‘Do I just need to know what hair products you use? "Please and thank you @evamarcille,quot;, and a follower said: "Yes, the two of us only give us a happy face !!!"

A commenter posted this: ‘@evamarcille I love ❤️ your haircut and platinum color. Super HOT! "And someone else said," Primo looks great with lil's weight. "

Someone else mentioned RHOA's NeNe Leakes and said, "I love you Eva, don't cross Nene because there are going to be problems." You are very disrespectful to her. "

A follower posted this: "I thought we were all supposed to be practicing social distance right now."

In other news related to Eva, her baby dad Kevin McCall has no plans to stop fighting with her anytime soon.

The artist and model have been criticizing each other for years for their failed romance and the care of their daughter Marley.

Kevin recently turned to social media, where he called the reality TV star all sorts of names.

The man wrote: "Some women have children for a check … some of them working here on baby number 3 and still talking about their ex … having babies is not a career."

These are just some of the things that he had that were offensive to Eva.



