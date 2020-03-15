Ethanol and electric vehicle advocates merge into Midwest fuel plan – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML11d2159f6732404a3ebdc04fa94bb99f11% %MINIFYHTML11d2159f6732404a3ebdc04fa94bb99f12%

S T. PABLO, Minnesota (AP) – After years of fighting their own political battles, advocates of ethanol and electric vehicles are tentatively uniting against a shared enemy: fossil fuels.

More than two dozen organizations have come together for nearly two years in Minnesota to work on a "technologically neutral,quot; policy proposal to decarbonize transportation, which has overtaken electricity production as the single largest source of greenhouse gas emissions of the state.

%MINIFYHTML11d2159f6732404a3ebdc04fa94bb99f13% %MINIFYHTML11d2159f6732404a3ebdc04fa94bb99f14%

The group includes ethanol companies, agricultural associations, conservation groups, gas and electricity utilities, and clean energy advocates, including some who have been skeptical of the environmental qualities of ethanol.

%MINIFYHTML11d2159f6732404a3ebdc04fa94bb99f15% %MINIFYHTML11d2159f6732404a3ebdc04fa94bb99f16%

In January, the coalition released a whitepaper outlining a concept known as the Low Carbon Fuel Standard or Clean Fuels Policy for the Midwest, which would reward fuels or technologies based on their life cycle carbon emission reductions. .

___

The nonprofit news outlet Energy News Network provided this article to The Associated Press through a collaboration with the Institute for Nonprofit News.

___

Supporters say the idea, which is likely to become legislation by the 2021 session, could accelerate decarbonization in the transportation and agriculture sectors. It also has the potential to win the support of legislators in Greater Minnesota, who have recently raised equity concerns about electric vehicles.

"The clear conclusion of the report is that there are many resources that will play a role in decarbonising transportation and we will go much further with this approach," said Brendan Jordan, vice president of the Great Plains Institute, who convened the group and produced the target. paper.

The document is the result of a two-year process funded by the Bernard and Anne Spitzer Charitable Trust, the MacArthur Foundation, and the McKnight Foundation. (The MacArthur and McKnight Foundations also provide funds to the Energy News Network but have no editorial input or oversight of our coverage.)

Collaboration between biofuel supporters and electric vehicle advocates has been infrequent as both camps compete more frequently for limited attention and funding from policy makers. The proposal outlined in the report attempts to overcome that tension with a fuel agnostic approach to decarbonization.

Low-carbon fuel standards already exist or are in development in a handful of states, and California has the largest and most established program in the country. It requires oil refineries and distributors to reduce the carbon intensity of the life cycle of transportation fuels through efficiency, biofuel blending, or the purchase of credits from companies that supply low-carbon fuels.

California's program allows refineries to buy renewable fuel credits out of state, but tends to place low value on biofuels from the Midwest, and the way it calculates carbon emissions from land use has been a source of controversy.

Stakeholders in the Great Plains Institute process see room to improve California's model by taking a broader look at agricultural carbon emissions. The proposed Midwest version could better compensate farmers who grow cover crops without tillage or adopt other carbon-beneficial practices.

"This offers a great opportunity for farmers to be compensated for conservation practices that store more carbon and reduce nitrous oxides," said Jordan.

Similarly, electric utility companies could earn credits for supplying power to electric vehicle drivers, with a higher value awarded to utility companies with higher renewable or low-carbon electricity rates. The calculations would be based on a carbon accounting model developed at the Argonne National Laboratory.

State policy makers would set a goal, according to the newspaper, up to 20% by 2030 can be achieved using resources in the region, and fuel companies would have to meet that goal by buying credits from low-carbon fuel producers.

Clean energy advocates still see electrification as the best way to remove carbon emissions from transportation, but that transition will take decades, and the model proposed in the document could help clarify the role of biofuel until then. Another potential benefit is that it could boost rural economies.

"I know biofuels are not always an easy topic for clean energy and conservation communities," said Mike Bull, director of policy for the Minneapolis Energy and Environment Center, but climate solutions must benefit rural communities. "We need agricultural producers to see the opportunity in this clean energy transition that we find ourselves in, and biofuels are a critical component to that."

Most Great Plains Institute participants represented states west of the Mississippi River, but Jordan plans to continue promoting its findings in the eastern Midwest states, where larger populations could drive significant demand for biofuels with policies stronger.

It hopes that the states that participated in the study will strengthen existing biofuel legislation and encourage low-carbon fuel standards. At least one state, Minnesota, has a governor-appointed biofuel council that explores how to expand biofuel use while increasing its carbon efficiency.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)