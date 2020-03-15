Erica Mena is more concerned with mental health than coronavirus these days

Erica Mena and Safaree are not as concerned about the coronavirus pandemic these days, according to the latest posts they have been sharing on social media. Erica believes that there are stricter and more severe problems around the world and Safaree said that she is sure the government has something to do with the whole thing.

Now, Erica shared a beautiful photo of herself dressed in white and firstly managed to impress her fans with the fact that her tummy is flat after her pregnancy.

It really seems to be receding faster than expected and people loved the fact that it doesn't brag about it.

On the other hand, Erica told her fans that they should take more care of their mental health these days, considering the fact that there is so much panic and fear in the world today.

Here's the post he shared on his social media account.

‘@Fashionnova FashionNovaPartner- With everything that is happening in this world right now Protect and attend to your mental health 🙌🏽✨’ Erica captioned her post.

Someone said, "Did you have a baby?" Girl where ?? You look amazing, "and a follower posted this:" Yasss! Damn, you came back fast! 🙌 ’

One commenter wrote, "You look much better with the baby's weight!" And another person posted: "A lot of people joke and play about mental health and a person who takes care of it personally knows it. It is as serious as any other health problem …"

A follower said: ‘OMG … you look amazing but when you don't look beautiful hahaha !!!!

Someone else posted this: ‘Wowwww !!!! @iamerica_mena that healthy SnapBack was fast and even better. Now you are thicker in all the right places too, girl, "and someone else said," yes, you are a good girl right after the baby! love your curves ma! "

Many people admired his appearance and told him to be careful these days.



