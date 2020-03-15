Electric scooters approaching legality on British roads

The British government is opening a public consultation on the use of electric scooters in what is probably the first step to legalize them in the country. The consultation, the news of which was leaked in January, is an attempt to determine what rules should apply to cyclists and scooter manufacturers to ensure they are safe on UK roads.

It has been announced as part of a broader review of transportation in the country, which transportation secretary Grant Shapps called "the largest review of transportation laws in a generation."

Despite their growing popularity around the world, electric scooters have remained essentially illegal in the UK due to the country's pre-existing laws. These laws classify electric scooters as motor vehicles, but because scooters cannot pass the same legal and safety regulations as automobiles, it is illegal to use them on public roads. Since they are motorized, it is also illegal to use them on the sidewalk under the Highway Act of 1835.

The consultation is an attempt by the government to resolve the types of regulations that should apply to electric scooters and their motorcycles, which have caused injuries in places where they are legal. The government wants to set minimum vehicle requirements, and is also considering requiring passengers to wear helmets, have insurance, or carry a license. There are also questions about whether scooters should be allowed to ride on bike lanes or on pavements.

The current situation means that most of the major electric scooter rental companies have been banned from the UK. Bird has been a notable exception. For the past year and a half, the Santa Monica-based company has been testing its electric scooters at London's Olympic Park, which is legal because the park is technically privately owned.

However, despite their illegality, electric scooters have become an increasingly common site on British roads, and the first person died in an electric scooter accident last July, The Guardian reports. Anyone currently riding an electric scooter on the road is at risk of being fined £ 300 and six points on their driver's license.

Now, individuals and companies can give their opinion on how they would like to see scooters legalized. Companies we have spoken to in the past have said they would be in favor of minimum security requirements. Speaking to The edge Last November, Lime UK chief policy officer Alan Clarke said the company would like to see a top speed of 15.5 mph for electric scooters, and the requirements set for all scooters to have front brakes and rear, suspension, lights, and reflectors for visibility. Although it offers electric scooter rental elsewhere, Lime currently serves the UK market with electric bikes.

Although the announcement of the consultation is a step towards legalization, it will still be some time before electric scooters can legally circulate on any public road. The consultation will run until May 22, after which the government wants to conduct small-scale tests in its "Future Transportation Zones." However, even this test cannot be carried out until the country's current legislation is amended, which means that it is unlikely to start until the end of 2020.

In total, the government has announced four of these transportation zones, where it hopes to test the new transportation technology. One is in Portsmouth and Southampton, which covers both cities, as well as Winchester and parts of the Isle of Wight. The second is in Derby and Nottingham, which covers the two cities and the intermediate area. The third is the Combined Authority of the West of England, which has four areas in Bath, Bristol, the North Arch and Bristol Airport. West Midlands is the fourth zone.

Testing of electric scooters is only part of the Regulatory Review of the Future of Transportation, which will include a number of other initiatives, such as allowing buses to function more as on-demand passenger transportation services. It also plans to test using electronic freight bikes for last-mile deliveries and drones for medical deliveries.