El Paso County Bridge Player Probably Exposed Dozens of Seniors to Coronavirus

The El Paso County woman who died of COVID-19 could have exposed dozens of older people to the highly contagious respiratory disease during a bridge tournament earlier this month.

The 80-year-old woman became the first person to die of the disease in Colorado on Friday. About two weeks earlier, on February 29 and March 1, he attended a bridge tournament at the Colorado Springs Bridge Center, an event that drew about 100 seniors from southern Colorado.

Since then, at least one other bridge player has tested positive for the new coronavirus, and two others have been hospitalized with symptoms that have not been confirmed as viruses, said John Dukellis, club director, who said he has been receiving calls out of fear. . players

"This group is going to be very affected," said Dukellis. "This is just the beginning."

Dr. Robin Johnson, El Paso County Medical Director of Public Health, said Saturday that several bridge players were under medical observation with tests pending for COVID-19. The disease is usually more severe in elderly patients or those with underlying health problems.

The tournament saw about 90 players on its first morning, 80 that afternoon and 44 players on its second day, Dukellis said. The woman who died also attended the center of the bridge on March 3, a night attended by about 70 people.

"I would say 95 percent of the people who attended were over 65," said Dukellis.

Some of the players came from group situations, but most lived in private residences, said Michelle Hewitt, a spokesperson for El Paso County Public Health. He added that the county is working with those facilities that could have been exposed and could not say on Sunday how many facilities it includes.

Players came downtown from the Colorado Springs metro area, including Monument and Woodland Park, as well as from Denver, Pueblo and Buena Vista, Dukellis said.

Johnson said Saturday that health officials are working to contact everyone at the center at the time to warn them of possible exposure to the coronavirus. She said the woman who died did not know she was ill when she attended the games.

"I understand that at the time you did not know that you were playing bridge that you had symptoms that would have concerned you," Johnson said during a press conference with journalists.

She said authorities are still investigating how the 80-year-old woman contracted the disease, and said that although the woman herself did not travel recently, she may have been in contact with someone who did.

The spread of the virus from the woman to the second patient is the first case of "community spread,quot; in El Paso County, Johnson said.

As of Sunday morning, the county had three confirmed cases of COVID-19, of 101 cases statewide.

