Educators react to executive order to temporarily close schools in Minnesota – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML1ed5be7437f2cd65847ceb6c4d0eb71411% %MINIFYHTML1ed5be7437f2cd65847ceb6c4d0eb71412%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Following an executive order from the governor, all Minnesota K-12 public schools will temporarily close beginning Wednesday.

The governor says that for now the plan is for schools to close until March 27. Individual districts will decide whether or not to close on Mondays and Tuesdays.

%MINIFYHTML1ed5be7437f2cd65847ceb6c4d0eb71413% %MINIFYHTML1ed5be7437f2cd65847ceb6c4d0eb71414%

The governor says schools will provide care for young first aid students and health workers, but that parents, students, and teachers are now ready for distance learning.

%MINIFYHTML1ed5be7437f2cd65847ceb6c4d0eb71415% %MINIFYHTML1ed5be7437f2cd65847ceb6c4d0eb71416%

"We cannot wait until the pandemic is in our schools to figure things out," said Governor Walz.

Governor Tim Walz says the choice to temporarily close Minnesota schools was not taken lightly, but that the spread of COVID-19 needs to be delayed.

"The decision to close the school has a magnitude of life-changing consequences in Minnesota as we have seen it operate," Walz said.

In the coming days, officials and educators will elaborate on how to ensure that all students have access to broadband, learning materials and school meals, either through delivery or the creation of distribution centers.

"I told the students that I'm not going to be in the room telling them to put their phone away," said Derek Landseidel.

Bloomington Kennedy High School teacher Derek Landseidel prepared his students for this possibility on Friday.

"I think teachers in general are pretty nervous about what's going to happen," said Landseidel.

Landseidel will be available to answer student questions by email. He says that students at his school have laptops, although he says that access to the Internet could be a problem for some and he is also concerned about his lack of commitment and social interactions.

"The school is, is a meeting space for many different people," said Landseidel.

Officials are asking families, teacher employers, and students to make a plan to determine what emergency services may be necessary to make everything work.

"We have not seen a significant expansion in our schools, we anticipate that COVID-19 will have a considerable impact on our educational system in the coming weeks, months and potentially next year," Walz said.

Authorities say that for now, the plan is to resume the class in person on March 30, but they will continue to reevaluate as things unfold.