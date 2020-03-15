Donald Trump was negative for the coronavirus: the White House confirms, but people are not buying this

You probably already know that there was a photo of a man who tested positive for the coronavirus and the President of the United States, Donald Trump. After the photo went viral, people freaked out and the media wanted to know if Trump would be tested as well.

The Shade Room has just revealed the fact that the White House has confirmed that Donald Trump was tested and the result is negative.

Many people do not believe this information and criticize the president in the comments, saying he paid the doctors and more.

Someone said, "They wouldn't tell us if it was positive." 🤦‍♀️ ’and another follower posted this:‘ He has to be lying, he was close and touched many people who came out positive later … he is not so lucky.

A follower wrote, "No, he sounded very nasal when he addressed the nation yesterday," and a fanatic said, "I don't think so!" I know a Coronaman when I see one. "

Someone else posted this: "They wouldn't tell us if I did, what was the point," and one person wrote, "I wouldn't have expected them to say they did it if I'd tested positive anyway hahaha."

A follower said, "We are supposed to believe this." The same people who brought us "alternative facts,quot; … yes, that's fine, and someone else posted this: "You probably got it. They're not going to tell us if it's positive anyway & # 39; & # 39;

More people said they definitely tested positive, but the information will not be released.

A few days ago, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders had closed their scheduled protests for the foreseeable future.

This Thursday, the President of the United States of America also did the same.

Ad

Stay tuned for more information related to this important topic.



Post views:

0 0