Donald Trump has been tested for coronavirus and here is the result

President Donald Trump has found a way for the White House Task Force Coronavirus briefing to be about him.

On Saturday, the former reality TV star-turned-politician shocked everyone by appearing at a briefing where he shocked many by revealing that he finally decided to get tested for the coronavirus.

The president had angered many Americans by refusing to be tested after it was revealed that he was in contact, dined, and shook hands with many politicians and figures who were ill while at his Florida home in Mar-a-Lago.

During her surprise appearance at the briefing, she began randomly taking each journalist's temperature and revealed the following: "By the way, they took my temperature upon entering the room. I also took the exam last night. And decided that I should be based on yesterday's press conference, and people were asking me to take the exam. "

Kelly O’Donnell of NBC News asked, "When will you get the result, Mr. President?" Trump responded by:

"Whatever it takes, a day or two whatever it takes, they sent it to a lab."

O & # 39; Donnell asked, "But you've been saying you sent mixed messages, and we saw how you greeted people yesterday, you talked about 5 million pieces of evidence available, but we won't need that many, it has your own evolved sense of urgency, and Are you changing what you are doing

Trump stated: "No, I have been urgent, this is urgent for me from the beginning." On Saturday afternoon, through social media, the White House issued a memorandum from the Trump doctor saying that he "had no symptoms,quot; a week after dining with the Brazilian delegation at his Florida home in Mar-a- Lake, where it was exposed. to the coronavirus.

The test result comes a day after Trump made a speech and declared that the coronavirus pandemic was a national emergency.

He stated, "In compliance with the order, I urge all states to establish effective emergency operations centers immediately. You will hear from some of the largest companies and the largest retailers and medical companies in the world. They are standing right behind me and next to me. I also ask all hospitals in this country to activate their emergency preparedness plan so that they can meet the needs of Americans everywhere. Hospitals are very engaged. New York and others Places are also engaged. I just spoke to Governor Cuomo. We had a very good conversation and we are working very hard with many states, including New York. "

There have been more than 2,900 confirmed cases in the US. USA And at least 59 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering. Worldwide there are more than 156,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 5,800 deaths.



