Donald Glover treats fans with a new surprise album

Simply titled & # 39; Donald Glover Presents & # 39 ;, the 12-song project of the hit & # 39; This Is America & # 39; It comes out on a specially dedicated website in the early hours of March 15.

Actor and rapper Donald glover It has given fans something to smile about during the coronavirus pandemic by releasing a new surprise album.

The hit maker "This Is America" ​​debuted the 12-song project, simply titled "Donald Glover Presents," on a specially dedicated website in the early hours of Sunday, March 15, with no explanation or specific information about the material. .

The album, which airs online in a loop, includes previously released songs such as "Feels Like Summer" and "Algorythm," with special appearances by Ariana Grande, SZAY 21 wild, and is accompanied by a black and white illustration of a large crowd of people who seem to be celebrating together outdoors.

It is unknown whether "Donald Glover Presents" will eventually be released on traditional music streaming services, but it is the first new material collection in 36 years since "Awaken, My Love!" From 2016, she was released under her rap nickname, Childish Gambino.