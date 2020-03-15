Diddy advises fans to lean "on how good it is,quot; amid global crisis

Amid the coronavirus outbreak that the WHO proclaimed a pandemic a few days ago, Diddy has an encouraging message for his fans and social media followers. Check out his message below.

Many people appreciate the fact that he is telling fans to look on the bright side of life during this difficult time.

Someone said: én Amen! God doesn't cancel anything! He only prolongs the time so that we can gather our things 👼🏽 ♥ ️ Thank you, Lord, for protecting us during all these years not only from viruses that we cannot see, but from the enemy, who is also invisible, but REAL ♥ ️ Lord, keep all of our friends, family and supporters safe from this virus, and while we are in our homes, we can spend more time nurturing our spirits in their presence and marinating our souls and minds in their word so that we can resist AGAINST the enemy of this world until you come to take us! In the name of Jesus. Amen! & # 39;

A follower posted this: ‘God is not canceled. The ambition / hustle is not canceled. His cotton picking business is not canceled … "

Another commenter wrote, "Yes, amen!" Spread positive vibes, positive words, positive actions. "

Someone else said, ‘That was wonderful, insightful, excellent, and it gave us the hope and love that is really needed right now. Something to think about apart from despair. "

One commenter posted this: ‘Speaking of reading Idol not cancel, I texted you about these bookmarks inspired by the black author I created. You saw it? We're going to need it while we're in this #read slowdown. "

Not too long ago, Diddy also talked about happiness and told her fans what they could do to be happy.

You should definitely check out that motivating message as well because it managed to impress a lot of fans.



