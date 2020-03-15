Did Kourtney Kardashian return to KUWK because she has no money?

Kourtney Kardashian returned to Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWK) because she has no money? This is the subject of a new article in the next March 23, 2020 issue of Ok! magazine. According to the article, Kourtney really wanted to leave the show (as she said publicly during the KUWK season 17 finale), but recently, reports have emerged that Kourtney won't be leaving the show and fans can expect to see her as frequently as They have done so in previous seasons. According to the article, the reason Kourtney stopped talking about leaving the show and promised to stay is because he doesn't have any cash.

A source offered the following to Star magazine.

"She has been burning up her fortune like crazy for the past few years. Kourt acts like an A-lister and pays many people around her as well, from her meals to her vacation. But without a steady income, she was breaking the Bank ".

Kourtney Kardashian has not verified the report and, so far, there is nothing to suggest that her desire to drop out of the program resulted in a significant loss of income for the 40-year-old mother of three.

Kourtney Kardashian has not spoken about her financial situation and has not confirmed the report.

You can watch a video trailer for the upcoming KUWK season 18 in the following video player.

The source also shared the millions of dollars Kourtney Kardashian has invested in her company Poosh, and while she loves the business, she has yet to see the same level of success that her sisters have seen with their companies. Kourtney frequently promotes Poosh on his social media and has made it clear how much he likes Poosh, but it still hasn't been worth it.

Star continued to cite the source.

"Everyone knows that she was desperate to get away from reality shows, but nothing else will pay the bills."

What do you think of the report? Do you think Kourtney Kardashian is having financial problems? Are you happy that Kourtney Kardashian has returned to the show?

Are you wishing KUWK Season 18? Keeping Up With The Kardashian returns on March 26, 2020.



