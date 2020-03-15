Detroit Pistons player Christian Wood becomes the third NBA star to test positive for coronavirus

After the Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, Detroit Pistons star Christian Wood is now the third NBA player to test positive for the highly contagious and rapidly spreading coronavirus. You may recall that before testing positive, Rudy was seen openly touching his teammates, opponents, and the microphones used by the media during interviews.

The NBA is currently on an estimated 30-date hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak that many attribute to Rudy Gobert's carelessness, apparently agreeing because he apologized and donated $ 500K to those affected. Well now, NBA player Christian Wood is the last player to test positive for the virus and the first person not to be a member of the Utah Jazz.

The Pistons released a statement just after confirming that a player had tested positive but did not identify who he was by name. At the time, the team said the player "would remain isolated and under the care of the team's medical personnel." As we now know, that player turned out to be Christian Wood.

Christian played against the Utah Jazz last week, and specifically faced Rudy in half court 63 times during that game. During the last 5 minutes, 51 seconds, there was a confrontation between the two in which Pistons player Bruce Brown was also involved.

Other teams that have played against the Utah Jazz recently include the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors.

Roommates, what do you think about this?