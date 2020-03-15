Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood tested positive for coronavirus | NBA News

Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood tested positive for coronavirus, multiple media reported Saturday night.

Wood becomes the third known NBA player to test positive for the virus. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, who played the Pistons last week, are the others.

The Pistons confirmed later Saturday night that a player on their team had tested positive, but did not reveal the identity. The club said the player had been in self-isolation since Wednesday night.

"A preliminary positive result returned on March 14," the club said in a statement. "The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league and all those potentially affected by this situation is paramount.

"We are working closely with the team's medical personnel, state and local government, and public health officials and the NBA on reporting. The person will remain isolated and under the care of the team's medical personnel."

Wood's agent Adam Pensack told the Detroit News Saturday night about Wood: "It feels 100 percent good."

He faced the Jazz and Gobert on March 7 in Detroit, and the two mingled in an incident that resulted in double technical fouls.

Wood had 30 points and 11 rebounds in that game, while Gobert had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Game videos often show where their bodies meet or their faces are very close.

Wood, 24, was in the midst of a rest season before the game was suspended Wednesday night after Gobert's positive test. Mitchell's test tested positive Thursday.

Wood averaged 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in 62 games. The UNLV product had the best 32 points of its career against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Courtney Kirkland's official coronavirus test came back negative, ESPN reported Saturday.

Kirkland was one of the officials assigned to Wednesday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and host Sacramento Kings who was postponed.

He had worked the Jazz game Monday in Salt Lake City against the Toronto Raptors.

After news of Gobert's positive test broke, the Pelicans and Kings players realized that Kirkland had officiated the game involving Gobert and expressed their reluctance to play the game to NBA officials.

The game was canceled a short time later. According to ESPN, Kirkland is now authorized to leave Sacramento and can resume all activities without restrictions.