%MINIFYHTML46b5d9613eade9638d6892ea83bc200711% %MINIFYHTML46b5d9613eade9638d6892ea83bc200712%

Tynin joined the Denver Post as a digital strategist in 2018. She works closely with reporters covering health, education, crime, and the environment. As a digital strategist, she works on the Post's website, social media, newsletters, and other engagement efforts.