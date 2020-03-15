Denton County reports first suspected positive case of coronavirus in man in 30 years – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Authorities have announced the first suspected COVID-19 case in Denton County.

Authorities said the case involves a man in his 30s who had recently traveled. According to officials, he is not a permanent resident of Denton County, but he lives temporarily in a house in the city of Double Oak. It is currently self-insulating.

This is the first reported case in Denton County as other surrounding counties continue to see increasing numbers: four in Tarrant County, eight in Collin County and 14 in Dallas County.

Sunday's announcement also comes after Denton County Judge Andy Eads issued a local disaster declaration in a bid to mitigate the possible spread of the coronavirus. With the statement, officials urge businesses, schools, houses of worship and other organizations to limit meetings of 250 or more people.

This type of declaration has already been established in Dallas and Tarrant counties, and Dallas prohibits meetings of 500 or more people.

"Friday's disaster declaration was an important first step in encouraging communities across the county to take steps to limit the potential for community spread within Denton County," Judge Eads said Sunday. "This first reported case in Denton County further demonstrates the need for all of us to follow the guideline that limits meetings of 250 or more."

