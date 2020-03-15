Democratic debate: how to watch tonight's live stream online

%MINIFYHTML015ce8cc7d0533312fdec0df2b5a56e911% %MINIFYHTML015ce8cc7d0533312fdec0df2b5a56e912%

Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden will participate in tonight's Democratic debate in Washington, DC. It was originally slated to take place in Arizona, a state that, along with Ohio, Florida and Illinois, will hold its Democratic primary elections on Tuesday, March 17. However, the debate was moved to the country's capital by the Democratic National Committee in light of the current coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike other debates, this one will take place without a live audience. It remains to be seen how this will affect the pace of the debate, but with fewer candidates and no breaks for audience reactions, candidates should have more time to speak on the issues at hand.

The debate will air on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International and Univision. If you don't have a cable or satellite login, you can watch it for free with no paid credentials on CNN.com or its mobile app for iOS and Android.

Alternatively, you can tune into your TV for free through the CNNgo app, which is available for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and Android TV.

The debate on March 15 begins at 8 p.m. ET and is expected to last until 10 p.m. ET.

Senator Bernie Sanders

Former Vice President Joe Biden

The Super Tuesday results eliminated five candidates from the United States presidential race, including former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Senator Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend Mayor Indiana Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer and, most recently, Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is technically still in the race, but she has won too few delegates in the primary election to be eligible to participate in this debate.

CNN presenter Dana Bash

CNN anchor Jake Tapper

Ilia Calderón of Univision

Originally Jorge Ramos of Univision was slated to moderate the debate, but according to the DNC, he retired from office after possibly being exposed to the new coronavirus. Calderón was prepared to answer questions from the audience, but without an audience, she is stepping in to cover Ramos as moderator.