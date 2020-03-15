Defi Du Seuil Connections Plan Next Move | Racing News

Defi Du Seuil's connections still can't explain his disappointing display at the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Following the defections of double winner Altior and Chacun Pour Soi, the two-mile masterpiece examined the mercy of Defi Du Seuil, trained by Philip Hobbs, who had impressed in winning each of his previous three starts this season.

However, the warning signs were in favor of the Tingle Creek hero and Clarence House Chase's supporters a long way from home and he finally finished a well-defeated room behind Politologue, whom he had defeated at Cheltenham earlier in the campaign.

Hobbs's daughter Diana said: "Defi Du Seuil is absolutely fine and nothing has come up. They did blood tests and examined him, but nothing is wrong.

"Obviously it's very disappointing, but it's still a star in our eyes. We'll go back to the drawing board, talk to JP (McManus, owner) and come up with a new plan."

"He's still a star to us."