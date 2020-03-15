Defending champions Quetta Gladiators knocked out on PSL | Cricket News





Shane Watson scored 66 for Quetta

Defending champions Quetta Gladiators have been ejected from the Pakistan Super League with a five-wicket victory over Karachi Kings in their last group game, which is not enough to take them to the semifinals.

Quetta, who needed to reach her goal of 151 in 3.2 overs to check Peshawar Zalmi in fourth place in the standings, topped Karachi's total of 150-5 in 16.2 overs, with Shane Watson (66 of 34) and Khurram Manzoor (63 of 40) looting 118 for the second wicket.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, 9am, Tuesday

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, 2pm Tuesday

The Gladiators finished level by nine points with Zalmi, the team they defeated in the 2019 final, but their career index was lower than that of Peshawar, who advanced to a semifinal with the table toppers, Multan Sultans, on Tuesday.

Karachi will play Lahore Qalandars in Tuesday's other semifinal at Gaddafi Stadium, and the latter will have consolidated a position in the top four with a nine-shot strike against Sultans on Sunday.

Naseem Shah packed 2-17 of his four overs

Gladiators 17-year-old sailor Naseem Shah picked up 2-17 of his four overs when Kings, who sealed his spot in the semifinal with a win over Islamabad United on Saturday, limited himself to 150-5.

Cameron Delport (62 of 44) scored the highest for Karachi, dominating stands of 73 and 42 with Chadwick Walton (26) and Babar Azam (32) respectively.

Cameron Delport scored highest for Karachi with 62

The king total was too small with Watson and Manzoor, who hit 11 and 10 limits respectively, shooting after first player Ahmed Shehzad was fired from the second ball of the chase.

Quetta lost 4-21 between rounds 11 and 15 – Waqas Maqsood (2-19) toppling Manzoor – but that wobble came too late for Kings, with Gladiators winning with 22 balls to spare.