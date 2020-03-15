Death toll from Iran's coronavirus rises 113 in one day | Iran News

%MINIFYHTMLc833f3b29f409189e4c508a0b1b115f511% %MINIFYHTMLc833f3b29f409189e4c508a0b1b115f512%

Iran warns that the coronavirus pandemic could overwhelm health facilities there, as the death toll rose to 724.

The number of people with the virus in Iran is close to 14,000.

%MINIFYHTMLc833f3b29f409189e4c508a0b1b115f513% %MINIFYHTMLc833f3b29f409189e4c508a0b1b115f514%

The health ministry says about 15 percent of the deceased were under the age of 40.

%MINIFYHTMLc833f3b29f409189e4c508a0b1b115f515% %MINIFYHTMLc833f3b29f409189e4c508a0b1b115f516%

Iran's president says fighting the disease is hampered by US sanctions.

Zein Basravi of Al Jazeera reports.