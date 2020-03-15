Daughter of hip-hop legend Eric B. in critical condition after serious car accident

Instagram

The daughter of golden age hip-hop duo Eric B. and Rakim, Erica Barrier suffers many fatal injuries after her car was hit by a truck in Connecticut on Sunday, March 15.

Hip-hop legend Eric B.Erica Barrier's daughter is seriously injured after being involved in a horrible car accident. The 28-year-old daughter of half of the legendary hip-hop duo. Eric B. and Rakim She is currently being treated at a Hartford hospital after her car was hit by a truck in Connecticut on Sunday, March 15.

The news of Erica's car accident first appeared on social media through the Instagram feed "The Real Sister2Sister 2.0", which posted: "Erica Supreme Barrier, the daughter of music legend Eric Barrier (Eric B) he's in critical condition this morning after a horrible car accident in Connecticut. "

According to the publication, Eric's longtime publicist confirmed that Erica "suffers from severe neck and spinal fractures, among her many life-threatening injuries." The publication added: "The family is at his bedside and asks for his prayers."

Connecticut State Police confirmed on page six that the accident occurred just before 1 a.m. on Sunday morning. Erica was in a Mini Cooper Countryman on I-91 in Connecticut when she "stopped in the middle lane" and an oncoming truck "failed to stop in time and hit the rear of (Erica's car)."

The trucker was not injured, according to the police report. Police are investigating the accident.

Eric B., along with Rakim, they formed an acclaimed duo during hip-hop's golden age. His album "Paid in Full" was named the best hip hop album of all time by MTV in 2006 and his other album "Follow the Leader" is also considered to be one of the best hip-hop albums of all time.

The duo was among the acts scheduled to perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Festival as part of the celebrations leading up to the 2020 Induction Ceremony in Cleveland. However, the festival, induction ceremony, and other festivities have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Eric B. and Rakim were nominated in 2011 to enter the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.