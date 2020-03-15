Dana White: "Khabib vs. Tony will happen,quot; despite coronavirus restrictions

UFC President Dana White intends for the long-delayed fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson to finally take place even as the promotion addresses the effects of the global coronavirus pandemic on sporting events.

White even made a guarantee on the match early Sunday.

"The fans are going crazy. Don't worry, Khabib vs. Tony will happen," White said on the ESPN "SportsCenter,quot;.

White's biggest problem is finding a new place to organize the fight now that it can't happen in New York or Nevada.

Khabib-Ferguson is the UFC 249 main event on April 18. It was supposed to be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, but New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered a ban on most gatherings of more than 500 people. Las Vegas was a logical alternative, but the Nevada State Athletic Commission voted Saturday (according to the Las Vegas Journal review) to revoke licenses for combat events until March 25, the date of their next meeting. The NSAC will discuss at that meeting whether to suspend the events longer.

The UFC has two rescheduled Fight Night events planned for March 28 and April 11 at its Apex Facility in Las Vegas.

White told ESPN that he hopes to have two new "place options,quot; by Sunday morning.

The UFC this weekend answered questions about whether it would host events in empty arenas as local governments impose limits on public meetings. He had a Fight Night card in Brazil in front of essential personnel. White is ready to go on with more cards, unless the bans become more draconian.

"Unless there's a total closure of the country where people can't get out of their houses and things like that, these fights will happen," he said, referring to UFC 249 and other upcoming events.