DaBaby sued by a woman he allegedly slapped

%MINIFYHTML59f41b68ed378dc068b0b049bab56f2011% %MINIFYHTML59f41b68ed378dc068b0b049bab56f2012%

Instagram

Even though the rapper from & # 39; Suge & # 39; He has insisted that Tyronesha Laws was not the woman he slapped at the Tampa event, he is seeking damages for assault and intentionally inflicting emotional distress, among other claims.

Up News Info –

A woman allegedly slapped by the newly arrived rap DaBaby at a show in Florida he takes the star to court.

The hit creator "Suge" was onstage at Whiskey North in Tampa on March 7 (20) when he appeared to lash out at a fan after claiming he had been hit by a cell phone.

%MINIFYHTML59f41b68ed378dc068b0b049bab56f2013% %MINIFYHTML59f41b68ed378dc068b0b049bab56f2014%

Subsequently, Tyronesha Laws identified himself as the victim, claiming that he was standing next to the cell phone culprit, prompting the MC, real name Jonathan Kirk, to issue an apology via his Instagram page, but not before clarifying. the situation in a comedy. parody with funny man Michael Blackson.

%MINIFYHTML59f41b68ed378dc068b0b049bab56f2015% %MINIFYHTML59f41b68ed378dc068b0b049bab56f2016%

DaBaby, through her attorney, Drew Findling, has since claimed that Laws is not the person who was slapped, but she supports her story and has filed a lawsuit.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Laws recalls that DaBaby and her entourage made their grand entrance by walking through the crowd to the stage "without incident" until they reached the place where she was standing.

The plaintiff explains that he "suddenly and without warning" lashed out, hitting her in the face in what his lawyers, Matt Morgan and Chelsea Cromer, have called a "scandalous and shocking" incident, which they hope to prevent from happening again. . take legal action on behalf of Laws.

"Our goal is to discourage similar behavior in the future and send a message that this type of behavior is not tolerated in the United States," they write.

Laws seeks damages for assault and intentionally inflicting emotional distress, among other claims.

DaBaby has not yet commented on the development.