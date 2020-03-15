Cynthia Bailey fans are trying to find meaning in this global crisis we are going through

Cynthia Bailey continues to post encouraging messages and advice for her fans to try to comfort them. They are also trying to find meaning in everything that is happening around the world.

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting many people in a healthy way, and it will also shake up world economies in that regard.

Someone commented: ‘prayers God has a plan that reminded us to love our families more and remember that no one is promised tomorrow with Kobe 💜💛 now we are tested with this … I have faith, I do not fear for you xoP 🛐’

One commenter said, "Leaning your face on the chair is a no no," and someone else posted this: "Oh, Lawd. People. Where are you going to fly to? Is that so important right now?"

Another follower posted: ‘Yesssssss, I finally got my hands on your Peach Bellini. I'm excited 💃🏽💃🏽 I guess your trip to the south (Miami) caused the placement in our stores. I've been looking for it for months. Thank you. & # 39;

A follower wrote, "Very beautiful," and I'm glad you don't put all those toxins on your face. You look fabulous 🙌💯 ’

Someone else posted this: ‘I love your ring! May I ask where you are from? It is wonderful! "And another follower said," I hope you are much happier now … I am happy for you … next time … stay blessed. "

A follower said, "Pray and heed the signs that God is giving you ❤️" and a fan posted this: "I love you, beautiful Cynthia." You are beautiful on the outside and sweet as it can be on the inside. 🌺 ’

Another commenter posted: "You are so pretty @ cynthiabailey10 ❤ my favorite housewife, I never say that about another woman, but it's all true."

Regardless, Cynthia fans appreciate the fact that she continues to communicate with them and tries to comfort people during these times.



