Cyclone Idai: a year later, Zimbabwe survivors lose hope | Zimbabwe News

Chimanimani, Zimbabwe – Groups of white canvas tents dot the green slopes of the forest in Chimanimani city, northeast Zimbabwe, home to hundreds of people who have been displaced since Cyclone Idai hit these mountain mountains on March 15-16 of the year. past.

Since then, Kelvin Charamba, 35, has shared his tents with his mother, his wife, and their five children in the Garikai settlement camp on the outskirts of the city, where frustration with living conditions increasingly smaller.

"These stores were supposed to last three months, but we have been here for almost a year since (late March 2019), when it rains, these stores cannot protect us," said Charamba.

Struggling to make ends meet after their belongings were crushed by a cascade of rocks, Charamba and her family, like many others, are increasingly upset by the slow pace of the government moving them to a new settlement.

"We are always nervous, careful about our safety because there are so many thieves here, people just go into stores and take what they find. How can we expect us to live like this?"

Severe financing

Idai, one of the worst tropical storms to hit southern Africa, affected an estimated 2.6 million in Mozambique, Malawi, Madagascar and Zimbabwe.

However, a year after Cyclone Idai hit the region, limited funding for the response to the climate shock has delayed the recovery process, with humanitarian and local government efforts to relocate displaced people and repair damaged public infrastructure. in Zimbabwe and Mozambique, marked by delays.

In a statement on Friday, Amnesty International criticized the lack of international financial assistance, saying that less than half of the $ 450 million needed for relief and recovery in Zimbabwe and Mozambique have been secured, with just over $ 40,000 pledged in the first three months of 2020.

"Given the dire situation in countries and the responsibilities of the climate crisis, wealthier states and multilateral donors must promise more than they have done and ensure that money reaches those in need," he said.

In Sofala province, in Mozambique, the most damaged province in the worst-affected country, the United Nations warned that life support for 525,000 people working on post-Idai recovery projects is at risk of stopping altogether.

Last month, lack of funds forced the World Food Program to halve food rations for 525,000 people in Sofala, the UN agency said.

Godfrey Muparing we are in a makeshift kitchen where he and his family prepare meals. (Tendai Marima / Al Jazeera)

In Zimbabwe, initially plentiful donations of food, cash and clothing have become rare events in IDP camps, residents say. And when they do happen, they don't meet the needs of families, particularly those living with sick relatives.

Residents of the Garikai settlement, the largest of the three IDP camps in Chimanimani with more than 370 people, know very well what the cuts in donor funding mean for their daily lives.

Charamba's mother, Khesiwe Ndlovu, 68, still limps with a swollen ankle from the cyclone. He complained that the decrease in donations means that he has to accept irregular doses of critical drugs that he could not otherwise afford.

Meanwhile, Godfrey Muparingwe, a 51-year-old plumber, who lost his mother on Friday due to a long-term illness, discovered that caring for an invalid is one of the most difficult challenges of displacement.

"Living with her was a big problem, most of the time my wife had to take her to where she needed to go when she had to go to work. It was easier in a house, we had more help, but in these tents, it was a great fight There was nothing else we could do, we just had to accept that that was the situation, "he said.

Charity Mudimu has been issued a new booth number, but she doubts she will be able to move to the area any time soon. (Tendai Marima / Al Jazeera)

Joshua Sacco, the Chimanimani MP, said cyclone survivors needed to be relocated to a more permanent location, but asked for patience.

According to Sacco, three possible farms have been identified for relocation, but the government lacks funds to delimit the housing posts on the farm, build roads and provide infrastructure such as water and electricity.

"The people indicated that they want to be assigned positions, but we do not have the capacity to do it immediately. We are trying to involve our partners, but the people must be patient," he said.

But some, like Charity Mudimu, 57, who said she recently received a booth number, are now weary of the seemingly endless bureaucracy and voicing doubts about the government's sincerity.

"We were told that we would be transferred soon, but when I went to ask about it, the district administrator said that just because I have a booth number does not mean that the booth is still there," Mudimu said.

"I have to wait for the land to be cleared and distributed, but no one can tell me when this will happen or how long we must wait. What if the position is given away and we can only continue to suffer in these stores?" "he lamented.

