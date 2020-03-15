Cromwell reflects on Aintree and Punchestown by Darver Star | Racing News

Gavin Cromwell will consider options in Aintree and Punchestown for Darver Star after his great effort in Unibet Champion Hurdle.

Kalanisi's neutered horse received a rating of just 104 a year ago, but has made remarkable progress over the next 12 months, winning five times and falling behind Envoi Allen at the Royal Bond in Fairyhouse before the end of the year.

A close loss to the Honeysuckle mare in Irish champion Hurdle last month reserved his ticket to the Cheltenham Festival, and he ran a tremendous race on the first day to finish third behind Epatante and Sharjah.

"It's great and it came out of the race well," said Cromwell.

"I am delighted with the race and we will be chasing him next year.

"More than likely I will have a career somewhere before the end of the season. I thought maybe the two and a half year race at Aintree (Aintree Hurdle) would be very suitable, and there is also the Hurdle Champion at Punchestown.

"I don't rule out anything and everything is fine, he will have another race."