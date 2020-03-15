Cowboys On The Clock with contract negotiations by Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper as new CBA passes – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys are on the clock to determine contract status for both quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper.

The clock started for the Cowboys once the NFL Players Association announced Sunday morning that they had ratified the new Collective Bargaining Agreement by a vote of 1,019 to 959.

The new deal creates a 17-game regular season that will begin in 2021, expand the playoffs as early as this season, and work peace for the next ten years.

It also created a dilemma for the Cowboys.

Under the old agreement, NFL teams had a franchise tag and a transition tag at their disposal to protect players from entering free agency.

Now, under the new deal, NFL teams only have one franchise tag to wear, creating a sense of urgency for the Cowboys to sign their two best players.

Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper will become free agents if no deals can be made. The single tag will now only allow the team to secure one of them.

Dallas has until noon Monday to place its franchise tag on a player.

That tag is expected to be used at Prescott, which would ensure the quarterback earns around $ 33 million for the 2020 season, if a long-term deal isn't made before the deadline.

If this happened, then the Cowboys would have until 3 p.m. Wednesday to try to sign a long-term contract with Cooper before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The next 72 hours will be interesting for both the Cowboys and their fans.