Courteney Cox dances on TikTok and Matthew Perry is confused

It is no secret that Courteney Cox has been brushing up on her TikTok skills with the help of her 15 year old daughter Coco arquette. But while the mother-daughter duo has previously filmed some iconic TikToks together, the 55-year-old actress leaves on her own.

For her latest video, the actress took to Instagram to show off her dancing skills. She captioned her video, set to Lil jackie"Slidegang!", "Could that be why Coco and Johnny are distancing themselves socially from me? #Borant #quarantine,quot;.

But not everyone "got,quot; their latest TikTok video. In the comments, his ex friends co-star Matthew Perry He seemed a little confused by the whole thing.

He commented, "Hi honey, what the hell just happened?"

Maybe Cox can teach Perry one or two things the next time they're on set together.

In case you missed it, a friends The meeting is happening after all. The entire gang has signed up to participate in a special meeting for HBO Max and will be available at the time of the streaming service launch in May 2020.