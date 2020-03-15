Couple overdose in the New York subway – The man takes a selfie over lifeless bodies!

A New York City couple suffered an apparent drug overdose last night on the New York subway system.

Here is the video of the man taking a selfie about the overdose partner

The couple was found lying lifeless on the subway stairs by a traveling companion. But instead of seeking help, the man pulled out his camera phone and began recording.

The man approached the couple and filmed them motionless. He then began playing with the lifeless couple, placing a napkin inside the woman's mouth and joking that she might have the "coronavirus,quot;.

New York City faces an epidemic of heroin and fentanyl.

The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) conducts routine overdose mortality surveillance by linking death certificates to toxicology findings from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) ) of New York City.

A 55% increase in the fatal drug overdose rate was observed in New York City from 2015 to 2017, resulting in the highest number of recorded overdose deaths since systematic reporting began in 2000.

