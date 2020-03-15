Home Entertainment Couple overdose in the New York subway – The man takes a...

Couple overdose in the New York subway – The man takes a selfie over lifeless bodies!

A New York City couple suffered an apparent drug overdose last night on the New York subway system.

The couple was found lying lifeless on the subway stairs by a traveling companion. But instead of seeking help, the man pulled out his camera phone and began recording.

The man approached the couple and filmed them motionless. He then began playing with the lifeless couple, placing a napkin inside the woman's mouth and joking that she might have the "coronavirus,quot;.

