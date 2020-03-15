Coronavirus: Wayne Rooney says footballers treated as 'guinea pigs' after deferral delay | Football news

Rooney proposes the idea of ​​ending the season in September and starting after two campaigns in the winter; "As long as we know we are safe to play and it is a safe environment for spectators, we will play."





Wayne Rooney says people's health and safety must come first

Wayne Rooney has criticized the time it took football authorities to postpone games due to the coronavirus pandemic, but says they ultimately made "the right decision."

The Premier League and EFL postponed all matches until April 4 and 3, respectively, at the earliest due to the threat of the coronavirus, while the FA League Super League and FA Women & # 39; s Championship matches were also postponed.

Those decisions were made at an "emergency club meeting,quot; on Friday after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi had already confirmed they tested positive for coronavirus.

Writing in The timesRooney admits that he and his Derby teammates were "anxious,quot; as they waited for updates at training camp.

The former England striker also proposed a radical change in the schedule that could conclude the current season in the summer, and as a result the next two will begin in winter.

2:53 Sky Sports News chief reporter Bryan Swanson explains the reasons behind the decision to suspend all professional home football in England until at least April 3. Sky Sports News chief reporter Bryan Swanson explains the reasons behind the decision to suspend all professional home football in England until at least April 3.

"After the emergency meeting, the right decision was finally made," Rooney said. Until then, it almost seemed like footballers in England were being treated like guinea pigs.

"The rest of the sport – tennis, Formula One, rugby, golf, soccer in other countries – was closing and we were told to continue."

"In Derby County, we sat in training on Thursday waiting for Boris Johnson to speak. People were eager. Fortunately, football made the right decision in the end. We had to put the season on hold. Some people will not be happy, but I just think, in this case, football has to be second. It is a sport. It is just a sport.

0:35 Phil Thompson of Sky Sports believes that a void season would not be fair, and the matches should be completed if possible. Phil Thompson of Sky Sports believes that a void season would not be fair, and the matches should be completed if possible.

"If people's lives are at risk, that has to come first, regardless of whether you are going to win the league title, whether you are trying to enter Europe or whether you are going to be relegated or promoted."

"We are happy to play until September if the season runs until then, if that is how it should be. That is our job. As long as we know we are safe to play and it is a safe environment for spectators, we will make it play.

"The next World Cup is in November and December 2022, so you could take this situation as an opportunity and say that we are going to end the 2019-20 season later this year, and then prepare for 2022 starting the next two seasons in winter. "

1:25 Watford chief Nigel Pearson feels that the UK government has shown a "lack of leadership,quot; in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Watford chief Nigel Pearson feels that the UK government has shown a "lack of leadership,quot; in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

