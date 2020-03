Competition matches have been postponed

Vitality Netball Superleague has been postponed with immediate effect due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Netball Superleague board and all competing clubs will meet again Tuesday where the 2020 season position will be considered, in light of an early update on the government's direction.

More to follow …