Coronavirus: Vitality Netball Superleague postponed with immediate effect | Netball News

The club and Superleague board will meet Tuesday to consider the position of the rest of the 2020 season; The England Netball Board will meet on Wednesday to confirm the current focus of netball in England





Vitality Netball Superleague has been postponed with immediate effect due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Netball Superleague board and the 10 clubs will meet again Tuesday where the 2020 season position will be considered, in light of an early update on the government's direction.

On Friday, the competition announced that all the fourth round matches would continue and two matches were played on Saturday night.

This updated position, and the postponement of the remaining games in the round, comes after the board "continued to monitor the outbreak and growing concerns around the rapid spread of COVID-19."

As a result, the three matches on Monday night, which included Loughborough Lightning facing Saracens Mavericks live Sky Sports, It will not take place.

The board will make a new statement regarding the league next week.