Coronavirus updates: latest headlines for COVID-19 from March 15, 2020 – Up News Info

On Sunday, Governor Tim Walz ordered the temporary closure of all Minnesota K-12 schools beginning Wednesday, hoping to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The Minnesota Department of Health released an update Sunday about the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Minnesota, announcing that the number of patients who tested positive has increased from 21 to 35. In addition, several schools in the metro area are opting for closure before Wednesday's state closure.

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 related headlines from Sunday March 15:

