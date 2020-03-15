Coronavirus travel restrictions, worldwide

Mexico
As of March 14, Mexico had not imposed any travel restrictions.
Peru
On March 12, Peru announced that it would stop all flights from Asia and Europe, but did not specify when the measure would take effect.
U.S
On March 11, the United States banned the entry of all foreign citizens who had visited China, Iran and a group of European countries during the previous 14 days.
The ban applies to countries in the Schengen Area, which are Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands. , Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.
As of March 16, the ban will apply to foreign citizens leaving the United Kingdom and Ireland.
Starting March 13, all U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents who have been in high-risk areas and are returning to the United States must fly to one of the following 13 airports:
-
Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), Massachusetts
-
Chicago O & # 39; Hare International Airport (ORD), Illinois
-
Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Texas
-
Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), Michigan
-
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Hawaii
-
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL), Georgia
-
John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York
-
Los Angeles International Airport, (LAX), California
-
Miami International Airport (MIA), Florida
-
Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), New Jersey
-
San Francisco International Airport (SFO), California
-
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Washington
-
Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), Virginia
Uruguay
On March 13, Uruguay announced that all passengers arriving from China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Iran, Spain, Italy, France and Germany must go into mandatory quarantine for 14 days.
Venezuela
On March 12, Venezuela announced that it would suspend All flights from Colombia and European countries for at least one month.
Asia
China
Travelers in China who recently visited South Korea, Japan and Italy, countries with "severe outbreaks,quot;, and heading to Beijing or Shanghai, or provinces like Guangdong and Sichuan, will be quarantined for two weeks at a Chinese facility.
