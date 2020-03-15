Coronavirus Travel Restrictions and Bans Worldwide: List Update

U.S

On March 11, the United States banned the entry of all foreign citizens who had visited China, Iran and a group of European countries during the previous 14 days.

The ban applies to countries in the Schengen Area, which are Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands. , Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

As of March 16, the ban will apply to foreign citizens leaving the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Starting March 13, all U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents who have been in high-risk areas and are returning to the United States must fly to one of the following 13 airports:

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), Massachusetts

Chicago O & # 39; Hare International Airport (ORD), Illinois

Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Texas

Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), Michigan

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Hawaii

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL), Georgia

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York

Los Angeles International Airport, (LAX), California

Miami International Airport (MIA), Florida

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), New Jersey

San Francisco International Airport (SFO), California

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Washington

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), Virginia

Uruguay

On March 13, Uruguay announced that all passengers arriving from China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Iran, Spain, Italy, France and Germany must go into mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

Venezuela

On March 12, Venezuela announced that it would suspend All flights from Colombia and European countries for at least one month.

Asia

China

Travelers in China who recently visited South Korea, Japan and Italy, countries with "severe outbreaks,quot;, and heading to Beijing or Shanghai, or provinces like Guangdong and Sichuan, will be quarantined for two weeks at a Chinese facility.

India

Starting on March 13, the Indian government suspended most travel and tourism visas, with the exception of "diplomatic, official, UN or international visas, employment and project visas,quot; until April 15.