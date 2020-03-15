Coronavirus: Tokyo 2020 Olympic boxing heats will continue behind closed doors | Boxing news

%MINIFYHTML6ba408bdae3415e0e009ab8527b3ad1611% %MINIFYHTML6ba408bdae3415e0e009ab8527b3ad1612%





The Olympic qualifying event was open to spectators on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic boxing qualifying tournament at the Copper Box Arena in London will continue behind closed doors starting Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which involved 342 male and female boxers from more than 40 countries with 77 available Olympic venues, remained open to spectators over the weekend despite the fact that several boxing events in Europe were canceled, postponed or remained closed. .

No spectator may attend the event at the 12 p.m. sessions. or 6 p.m. which will take place on March 16.

The Local Organizing Committee of the Boxing Road to Tokyo event says it understands the reasons for the decision and apologizes to ticket holders for any inconvenience this may cause.

Rosie Eccles admitted she was "heartbroken,quot; after losing her opening bout in the qualifying event on Sunday.

Eccles lost a split point decision to fourth-seeded Russian Saadat Dalgatova and Welsh welterweight said Boxing news: "I don't know what to say to be honest with you, I am absolutely heartbroken.

"I knew what to do to combat his style, but one way or another, according to the judges, I did not do that.

"It wasn't a nice fight, it was just messy. I pride myself on getting my tactics right, but maybe I was too anxious against someone who wants to come in and tie you up."

Britain's Rosie Eccles lost her first split decision bout

Irish light heavyweight Emmet Brennan made an excellent start to his campaign by stopping Bosnian Radenko Tomic in two rounds, while lightweight George Bates also advanced when Spanish opponent Leon Domínguez Becerra was stopped by a cut.

Welterweight Christina Desmond lost a unanimous decision to Italian Angela Carini.