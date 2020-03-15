Coronavirus: the view from Europe | Football news





Cristiano Ronaldo is locked in Madeira

The coronavirus outbreak has seen football suspended in Europe with countless unsolved title, promotion and relegation issues.

Sky Sports News He spoke to Europe's leading sports journalists to find out the broader response to the pandemic and what steps are being taken across the continent …

PORTUGAL

Filipe Dias – Editor in Chief, O Jogo

Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus is currently locked up on the island of Madeira. He was ordered to stay in Portugal after visiting his sick mother due to the magnitude of the outbreak in Italy; and Series A in particular.

His Juve teammate Daniele Rugani was one of the first professional players to be confirmed to have contracted coronavirus.

"It is a problem (with Ronaldo). He went to visit his sick mother who suffered a stroke, he went to the island of Madeira, where everyone is from.

"After that, his teammate Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus, so he was ordered to stay in Madeira. So he is locked up himself. I think he went for a walk the other day, but I don't think he will." that again in the near future. "

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus

Dias also says that Portugal was not prepared to deal with the magnitude of the problem and says that there are currently no meetings scheduled to discuss the organization of national sport.

"There has been no sports activity in Portugal since last Thursday, all the big and small clubs have sent their athletes home and told them to keep fit as best they can. Everything has been paralyzed."

"(Euro 2020) is a great question, we have been discussing it, we believe that things could be considered null or suspended.

"Spain, our neighbor, the whole country is in quarantine. Things are closing, we are seeing less and less social activity, regardless of sports activity. Everything is in question at the moment."

"No one was prepared to deal with this. I was present at the meeting with the National Board of Health in Portugal, they invited the media, so all the television channels, newspapers, websites, radio stations, what be, they were there. "

"It could be said by the authorities themselves that no one was prepared to deal with something that big. At least there are no (more meetings on the organization of sport) here in Portugal."

FRANCE

Jonathan Johnson – ESPN French Soccer Analyst

West Ham Vice President Karren Brady said this season's Premier League should be declared "null and void,quot; if it cannot be ended, there is a similar debate in France led by the President of Lyon.

"At this moment, all professional, semi-professional and amateur leagues are suspended. Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 await the UEFA meeting next week before deciding how to proceed.

"Like the opinion of Baroness Brady in the United Kingdom, the President of Lyon, Jean-Michel Aulas, said in France that this season should be null and void.

"A similar debate is taking place in France as society continues to be closed. Schools and universities will be closed from the beginning of next week."

The game of PSG's last 16 Champions League matches with Dortmund was played behind closed doors on Wednesday, but local authorities in Paris allowed supporters to rally around the Princes' Park, a decision that was criticized.

Thousands of PSG fans gathered in front of the Parc des Princes on Wednesday

"There were a number of different reactions, for example Marseille coach Andres Villas-Boas said it was absolutely ridiculous and ridiculous what was happening."

"You had other people, particularly PSG ultras, defending their position. The club said they appreciated the support that the fans wanted to lend to their team."

"It would be a decision made by local authorities and given the way it was (for PSG) I would be interested to know if they would make a similar decision and allow such meetings to take place if the games were to be played behind closed doors in the future. At the moment it is not clear if anything will be played in the coming weeks or months. "

ITALY

Moreno Molla – reporter, Sky in Italy

& # 39; Lazio fans would be very upset if the championship is canceled & # 39;

The coronavirus has already had a substantial impact on Italian soccer, with Juventus defender Daniel Rugani, the first player to report a positive test and the entire country in the shutdown.

In Serie A, the race for the scudetto is incredibly close, with just one point separating the leaders of Juventus and Lazio, who is second.

Molla feels that ending the season without an absolute winner would cause a lot of anguish in the sky blue half of Rome.

"Italy is closed at the moment and everyone is advised to stay indoors, that is obviously affecting everything and affecting the sport. Eight players have tested positive for coronavirus so far."

"The Italian Football Federation will meet on March 23 to understand how and if the championship can continue and end. We are perhaps waiting for a postponement of Euro 2020, but these are just ideas that are coming to the table."

"It will all come out of the meeting on March 23, but obviously Lazio fans would be very upset if the championship is canceled without a title being awarded."

