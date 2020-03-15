Coronavirus Testing Clogs US Airports USA When travelers return from abroad

%MINIFYHTMLc064ef5d7b39ed79e3f7becea787e34711% %MINIFYHTMLc064ef5d7b39ed79e3f7becea787e34712%

By Terry Spencer and Mallika Sen, The Associated Press

Long lines and hours of waiting for required medical exams greeted weary travelers returning to some US airports. USA Amid coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

%MINIFYHTMLc064ef5d7b39ed79e3f7becea787e34713% %MINIFYHTMLc064ef5d7b39ed79e3f7becea787e34714%

The dense crowds on Saturday at some of the 13 airports where Europe's travelers are being channeled, among the busiest in the entire country, were formed even when public health officials called for "social distancing,quot; to stop the spread of the pandemic. .

%MINIFYHTMLc064ef5d7b39ed79e3f7becea787e34715% %MINIFYHTMLc064ef5d7b39ed79e3f7becea787e34716%

The lines appeared to be shorter on Sunday morning at the affected airports, but more flights had yet to arrive.

Austin Boschen was returning from a spring break trip to Jalisco, Mexico with his girlfriend and described the situation Saturday at the Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport as "egregious, without a line beyond the barriers and without officials or staff to direct. "

He and his girlfriend managed to get up to the front of the crowd and found out that people there had already been waiting for two hours, he wrote in an email; He got to the beginning of the line 2 1/2 hours later, and then waited another hour and a half to see an agent.

"All the time people in the crowd were screaming in anger and customs officials were screaming at people not to take photos," he wrote. “The short songs between the room would start and stop periodically. Sometimes I was very tense, the crowd was very hectic. "

In the end, he and his girlfriend missed their original flight, and then missed a reserved flight, and finally managed to catch a third one after crossing the airport.

The lines were also long Saturday at Chicago's O'Hare International, where Katy Rogers spent four hours in a crowded space with students, a basketball team, musicians, and seniors in wheelchairs.

"Everyone was nervous about it," he said. "Everyone who worked there was confused and frustrated, and there were also hands tied."

Although she showed no signs of being ill, she now plans to quarantine the organic produce farm she runs in Noblesville, Indiana.

The lines led to Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker to tweet President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, noting that the customs process is under federal jurisdiction and demanding that they take steps to address the crowds.

Their concerns were echoed on Twitter by the Illinois Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, fellow Democrats.

The Trump administration should have beefed up staffing at receiving airports in anticipation of long lines, Pritzker said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press," but instead passengers "were flooding O & # 39; Hare airport, they were trapped in a small area, hundreds of hundreds of people, and that's exactly what you don't want in this pandemic. "

On Sunday, he said, "it will be even worse."

While US citizens USA, Green Card holders and some others may return home, Europe travelers are being sent to the 13 airports where they are subject to health screenings and quarantine orders.

Acknowledging the long lines at some of those airports in tweets posted just after midnight, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security said the projections last about one minute per passenger.

"We are currently working to add additional detection capacity and working with airlines to speed up the process," Chad Wolf tweeted. “I understand that this is very stressful. In these unprecedented times, we ask for your patience. "

Packing travelers in narrow aisles and long lines will increase their risk of exposure. Some experts have questioned the effectiveness of travel restrictions due to the high volume of global travel.

Holes in the containment net may alarm the general public, but outbreak control experts hope some will escape. The point is to reduce infection rates to keep the number of seriously ill patients in overwhelming hospitals.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said on "Fox News Sunday,quot; that crowds at the airport could spread the disease, but that they are likely to continue. American citizens, he said, should understand that there is no need to quickly return from Europe, but "when people see a travel ban, they immediately want to take refuge and go home."

"I hope we don't have more of that, but I think we will unfortunately probably have it," he said.

The Texas airport Twitter account responded to passengers who expressed concern about the overcrowding conditions, saying that their customer experience team was taking "additional precautions,quot; and that the hand sanitizer was available at all terminals. Meanwhile, O'Hare and Chicago police offered the strainers bottled water and snacks, according to the airport's Twitter account.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.

Travelers from restricted countries in Europe, China and Iran are recommended to be quarantined for 14 days after arriving at their final destination in the US. USA

"If you don't have to travel, you wouldn't," Trump said.

The global outbreak has sickened more than 156,000 people and left more than 5,800 dead, with thousands of new cases confirmed every day. The death toll in the United States rose to 57, while infections approached 3,000.

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.