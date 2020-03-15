Coronavirus screening tests force travelers to wait hours in long lines at US airports.

Travelers who entered the US USA From Europe they waited long lines on Saturday as new coronavirus screening tests caused bottlenecks at major airports, the Washington Post reports. The Trump administration on Friday unveiled its new "Enhanced Entry Assessments," which routes passengers on flights from 26 European countries through 13 US airports. USA, including O'Hare of Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth.

The new screening tests, which include a review of symptoms and medical records, and instructions for self-quarantine, but not coronavirus tests, were intended to help curb the spread of the virus that has spread rapidly throughout Europe.

But the photos on social media showed hundreds of people waiting very close to each other, which is contrary to the CDC's recommendations for people to practice social distancing.

Passengers waited in line for hours at customs at @DFWAirport. Many worried about being so close to each other during the #COVID ー 19 outbreak. The airport says: "CBP and CDC officials are following federal guidelines to better inspect passengers." @ FOX4 pic.twitter.com/4BFUEau0Hg – Steven Dial (@ StevenDialFox4) March 15, 2020

The Twitter account for Chicago's O & # 39; Hare International Airport posted photos of local staff handing out water and snacks to people trapped in long lines.

Chicago Department of Aviation staff are working hard to distribute snacks and bottled water to international travelers who arrive and wait in longer-than-usual customs processing lines. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/982IaBeYCO – O & # 39; Hare International Airport (@ fly2ohare) March 15, 2020

Chad Wolf, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, tweeted that the agency was aware of the long lines and was working to add additional detection capabilities. "I understand this is very stressful,quot; Wolf tweeted. “In these unprecedented times, we ask for your patience. Currently, it takes approximately 60 seconds for medical professionals to evaluate each passenger. We're going to increase capacity, but the health and safety of the American public comes first and foremost. "

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker tweeted “The federal government needs to unite its s @ # t. NOW, "and criticized the Trump administration for the situation." The crowds and ranks of O & # 39; Hare are unacceptable and must be addressed immediately, "he said.

As of Sunday morning, there were more than 2,700 known cases of coronavirus infection in the United States. USA, with West Virginia as the only remaining state with no reported cases.