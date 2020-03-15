Coronavirus: Moving to virtual learning exposes a deep divide | News

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the closure of schools in many countries, and UNESCO estimates that more than 421 million children in 60 countries are affected.

Many teachers are using virtual learning to ensure that children do not miss their lessons.

But, in some countries, there is not enough Internet access for your students to continue studying.

And, in some communities, school was the only source of nutrition and safety for children, who will now have to do without it.

Priyanka Gupta of Al Jazeera reports.