Coronavirus: Italy will request the postponement of Euro 2020, according to the president of the Italian FA | Football news





Italian FA President Gabriele Gravina expects Serie A to end in late June

The Italian soccer federation will request that the Euro Cup 2020 be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak so that they can complete the Serie A season.

"We will propose to UEFA the delay of the European Championship," said Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Football Federation. SportMediaset television channel.

"We will try to get to the end of this (national) championship because it is fairer and more correct after the many investments and sacrifices of our clubs."

Top-tier football across Europe has halted as a result of the spread of the coronavirus, with national and continental club competitions suspended or postponed.

The Premier League and EFL have postponed all games until April 4 and 3, respectively, at the earliest.

Representatives of European clubs and leagues and players will join national federations in an emergency video conference organized by UEFA on Tuesday.

Discussions will include Euro 2020, which will take place in 12 European countries, including Italy, from June 12 to July 12.

Gravina said she hoped Serie A could end before June 30, but did not rule out extending it for another month.

He also suggested that Italian clubs should not train at the moment.

"If the league were to resume in early May, it would leave the training question for now."

"Let's leave the children at home, they have to regain physical and mental energy," he added.

