Coronavirus infection can be made worse by a common home medicine: BGR

France, one of the European countries that has seen the largest increase in new cases of coronavirus in recent weeks, has taken additional steps to increase social distancing in an effort to reduce the rate of COVID-19 infections.

Doctors treating coronavirus cases have suggested that using a particular type of over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medication may aggravate the disease in patients who are treating the symptoms of an undiagnosed COVID-19 infection.

France urges its citizens to use paracetamol (Tylenol, etc.) to treat fever instead of ibuprofen (Advil, etc.) and to seek medical advice if they are already taking NSAIDs.

France is one of the top four European countries battling the new coronavirus outbreak, with Italy, Spain and Germany leading the way: there are more than 37,000 confirmed cases between them, of which more than 1,700 have been fatal. France has reported nearly 4,500 cases so far, with a death toll of 79.

The French government announced more restrictions on Saturday aimed at increasing social distancing. Schools closed Thursday. Now restaurants, cinemas, shops, tourist attractions and other non-essential stores are closed. French health officials also made a surprising discovery as they have been fighting the local epidemic: Common household medications can worsen your condition if you have an unconfirmed COVID-19 infection.

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are a class of drugs that can lower fever, reduce pain, and prevent blood clots. You can know them by common names like Advil, Ibuprofen and Aspirin. Many of them are sold over the counter and are a daily option for some of the above symptoms. (A list of NSAIDs is available on Wikipedia.)

Coronavirus infection does not necessarily have specific symptoms and can simulate cold or flu symptoms. Treating headaches or fever with Advil, ibuprofen, and any other similar medication could be the usual course of action for many people. But French doctors discovered aggravated cases in patients with COVID-19 who were not tested for the disease before using Ibuprofen to treat their symptoms at home.

⚠️ #COVID ー 19 The | The anti-inflammatory prize (ibuprofène, cortisone, …) to obtain an aggravation factor of the infection. In case of fièvre, prenez du paracétamol.

If you are anti-inflammatory or if applicable, ask for consent to vote. – Olivier Véran (@olivierveran) March 14, 2020

The country is now recommending that all people stop taking NSAIDs altogether to avoid side effects in the event of a possible COVID-19 infection. Instead of ibuprofen, you should take a paracetamol medication like Tylenol to treat fever. This medication will not prevent the body's inflammatory responses, a natural reaction that occurs to fight the coronavirus after infection. By preventing inflammation, these medications could mask the severity of an illness and reduce the immune system's ability to treat the pathogen.

Acetaminophen will also help relieve pain, such as headaches, without hindering the inflammatory process. But paracetamol should not be abused, which is common sense advice regarding any type of drug.

The notification is based on observations of patients admitted to intensive care. "The doctors there report,quot;massive doses of NSAIDs " especially taken by young subjects without comorbidity, who suffer from severe forms of the disease, "he says. LeFigaro. It is not known whether patients with severe forms of COVID-19 have taken more NSAIDs than others, but the warning should not be ignored.

"Anti-inflammatory drugs increase the risk of complications when there is fever or infection," said chief of pharmacology at the Toulouse hospital, Jean-Louis Montastruc. RTL radio track The Guardian.

Olivier Veran, France's health minister, posted a warning on Twitter with the same message. "Taking anti-inflammatory drugs (ibuprofen, cortisone …) could be an aggravating factor of the infection. If you have a fever, take acetaminophen," he said. Veran also advised patients to seek the advice of their doctors in case they already have them have prescribed anti-inflammatory medications for pre-existing medical conditions.

The warning follows a previous decision by the French government regarding purchases of pain relievers, including acetaminophen, ibuprofen and aspirin. In mid-January, the country forced patients to consult pharmacies when purchasing these drugs to remember the risks.

In addition to closing non-essential businesses, France urges citizens to reduce travel between cities. Social distancing is the "best way to stop the epidemic,quot;, Prime Minister Édouard Philippe. "I say this gravely: all of us together must show greater discipline in the application of these measures." The Prime Minister added that the number of people in intensive care is growing because the above guidelines for the public were ignored.

Image Source: AP / Shutterstock