Coronavirus in Wisconsin: COVID-19 cases rise to 27; All K-12 schools are closed – Up News Info

– The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wisconsin increased to 27 on Saturday, and Milwaukee County closed its zoo to try to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Wisconsin health officials reported eight new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, on Saturday. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that it includes four new cases in Milwaukee County. Winnebago County also reported its first case. Two more cases were reported in Waukesha County and one in Dane County.

Milwaukee County officials announced that they would close the Milwaukee County Zoo, Milwaukee County Park facilities, including Mitchell Park Domes and County Senior Centers.

On Friday, Governor Tony Evers ordered the closure of all Wisconsin K-12 schools next week. The move will affect nearly a million students and their families for at least the next few weeks.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of victims recover.

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele said closing the county's large public facilities "is the best way to serve our residents and protect our community at this time."

