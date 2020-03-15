Coronavirus in the Gulf states: no kind regards, no prayers in mosques | GCC News

There are no shisha sessions, deserted streets, mosques and shopping malls, drones in the sky carrying public health warnings – the new coronavirus has disrupted life in Gulf societies.

To date, more than 870 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the six nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), but no deaths related to the virus have been reported so far.

Most of those infected have been people who returned from nearby Iran, where more than 700 people had died in the outbreak on Sunday.

Faced with a growing threat to public health, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman have taken drastic measures to combat the pandemic.

"It is as if today was the weekend and not the beginning of the week," Amal al-Hashem, a 15-year-old Dubai resident, told the AFP news agency on a largely deserted street on Sunday, the beginning of the week in the Gulf.

Kuwait has taken the most drastic measures in the GCC by largely blocking the country over the weekend, the only non-Italy nation to do so.

The main road from the Kuwait City airport was empty as all commercial flights to and from the small Gulf nation had been suspended.

Drones in the skies sounded messages in multiple languages, urging people to return to their homes.

In Qatar's capital Doha, the generally bustling market in the heart of the resort was eerily quiet, while Riyadh's business district was also arid.

The Gulf countries have closed cinemas and other entertainment centers, some even closing gyms and spas, as well as stopping one of the region's favorite pastimes, smoking shisha in cafes.

& # 39; Uncomfortable greetings & # 39;

Residents of the Omani capital Muscat told AFP that there had been a lot of "fear and panic,quot; over what many have called "coronaphobia,quot; at a time when a small bottle of disinfectant is in the pockets or bags of almost everybody.

They said that many people have stopped shaking hands or kissing on the cheeks, a common greeting throughout the Arab world.

In Saudi Arabia, Abu Abdulrahman, 60, said he was uncomfortable with rapidly changing social norms.

"Shall I shake hands and kiss or not? I don't know," he said. "I try not to do that, but I'm ashamed.

What if the other person reaches out their hand first? "

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have advised their citizens to stop the traditional "face-to-face,quot; salute, with Abu Dhabi instructing residents that one wave would suffice.

The adhaan in Kuwait today was changed due to the coronavirus. instead of "hayya alas-salah,quot; (come to pray), the muadhin says "al-salatu fi buyutikum,quot; (pray in your homes). This was done in the time of Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ) during heavy rain and wind. pic.twitter.com/hhXRnpyPFn – 🌙 (@kiaudn) March 13, 2020

& # 39; Pray at home & # 39;

Measures to combat the spread of the virus have also affected how many Muslims in the Gulf worship.

After Saudi Arabia suspended the Umrah pilgrimage year-round, he advised residents not to pray in mosques if they had any symptoms of the virus.

Kuwait took additional steps and banned all mass prayers, an unprecedented move in a country where hundreds of thousands pray side by side every day.

"Pray at home, pray at home," a magnet preached in a recording that went viral on social media on Saturday.

In the Sunni Muslim-dominated Gulf, there are hundreds of thousands of Shiite Muslims, many of whom travel to Iran regularly for pilgrimages.

Despite continuing tensions between some GCC countries and Tehran, there have been no reports of increased social friction between different sects.

This comes amid Saudi Arabia's decision to cordon off the mainly Shiite district of Qatif, where the majority of coronavirus cases were reported.

"This is a time for local, regional and global unity," Zainab Abdul Amir, a Bahraini MP, told AFP.

"There is no place for hatred, anger, discrimination or sectarianism."

Closed borders

At the Dubai Regional Business and Tourism Center, there was an avalanche of supermarkets with many shoppers wearing masks and gloves as the emirate joined the UAE capital Abu Dhabi to close cinemas, gambling halls, spas, gyms and parks.

The Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange said Sunday it would close all of its shopping malls until further notice, a day after the Kuwait stock exchange said it would do the same.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have taken the most drastic steps among the Persian Gulf states by stopping international passenger flights.

The UAE and Qatar have restricted entry visas. Emirates airline suspended more flights.

An American living in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, said his parents, aged between 60 and 70, interrupted their visit and left on Saturday before the two-week suspension of the kingdom's international flights took effect at 08: 00 GMT on Sunday.

Kuwait, where the flight ban began on March 13, offered its stranded citizens at London Heathrow airport paid accommodation at an airport hotel with three meals a day, according to an embassy notification seen by the Reuters News Agency. .