Coronavirus in Minnesota: Minneapolis woman warns of extreme wait times for COVID-19 Drive-Thur tests – Up News Info

– Governor Tim Walz is asking Vice President Mike Pence for at least 15,000 tests a month for the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

Up News Info spoke to Catherine Vaught on Facetime Saturday after she spent several hours trying to get tested.

"The symptoms were in line with what they say for COVID-19, so he didn't have the pains and chills that were common with the flu, but he did have a fever, shortness of breath, cough, and sore throat." Vaught said.

%MINIFYHTML0ec1adec3e297465f6e6e56b2a1290a611% %MINIFYHTML0ec1adec3e297465f6e6e56b2a1290a612%

She has been quarantined at her South Minneapolis home. She contacted M Health Fairview's online diagnostic system called OnCare on Friday, filling out a questionnaire.

"Of course, the questions I answered were only about my symptoms, and then I included a note about my recent trip, although it wasn't in the last 14 days, I still thought it was worth mentioning for sure," he said.

Vaught had traveled to Europe from late January to early February. When it came to sending an email, Vaught received a message telling him to get tested.

"I received a response that said, 'Come in as soon as possible, here are the locations of the clinics, here are the hours,'" he said.

The next day, Vaught sat alone in her car at the test center, giving her information to the nurses over the phone. She says that several patients were there.

RELATED: Coronavirus Resource Page

"You are not really online. You really don't know how long you are going to wait," he said.

But Vaught did not expect to wait as long as she did.

"So I ended up waiting four hours at the Bloomington clinic, and then an hour and a half at the Woodbury clinic," Vaught said.

Finally, she says that she gave up for the day and went home.

"I can't sit in the car anymore, you know, I need food, I need Tylenol to control my fever, so I ended up going out and waiting to come back and get tested in the morning," he said.

Vaught understands that healthcare systems are overwhelmed right now, and wants others to be prepared for a long wait.

"Yes, it wasn't a good feeling," said Vaught. "I felt sicker in the end."

M Health Fairview gave this statement to Up News Info on Saturday night:

Like other health systems in the state, M Health Fairview hospitals and clinics are experiencing a high census due to COVID-19 testing, the flu season, and increased public awareness of seeking care. Yesterday alone, there were 1,400 visits to our OnCare virtual clinic, compared to 1,055 visits throughout the month of December, our busiest month last year.

While patient privacy laws prevent us from commenting on specific cases or situations, we are working hard to improve the testing process for our patients. Throughout our system, the M Health Fairview team continues to work to contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19, is properly trained, and follows all standard processes and protocols established by CDC.

M Health Fairview reminds patients to visit an online healthcare provider or call ahead if they are concerned about their risk of COVID-19.

The M Health Fairview representative that Up News Info spoke to said that every day is different and that every clinic is different when it comes to waiting times. It is important for people to call or email before going to a clinic.