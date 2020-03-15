Coronavirus in Minnesota: Governor Walz orders state-wide closure of public schools beginning Wednesday – Up News Info

Governor Tim Walz ordered Sunday that all Minnesota K-12 schools temporarily close beginning Wednesday, hoping to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Executive Order requires schools to provide care to elementary-age children of health professionals, first responders, and other emergency workers during pre-planned school days to ensure that Minnesota's first line of defense against COVID-19 can remain at work.

RELATED: Coronavirus Resource Page

%MINIFYHTMLe6d62e64e3889a9b739869a5e3fe7fec13% %MINIFYHTMLe6d62e64e3889a9b739869a5e3fe7fec14%

The governor set March 27 as the reopening date. The Minnesota Department of Health announced Saturday that the number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota increased from 14 to 21.

%MINIFYHTMLe6d62e64e3889a9b739869a5e3fe7fec15% %MINIFYHTMLe6d62e64e3889a9b739869a5e3fe7fec16%

“My highest priority as governor is the safety of Minnesotans. As a former teacher and father of two teenage children, I am especially focused on the safety of our children, "said Governor Walz." I am ordering the temporary closure of schools so that educators can make plans to provide a safe learning environment for all Minnesota students during this pandemic. Closing schools is never an easy decision, but we must make sure we have plans to educate and feed our children, regardless of what's to come. "

The Executive Order also makes provisions for the continuation of mental health services and requires schools to continue to provide meals to students in need.

Walz declared a peacetime emergency on Friday as confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to spread across the state.

For most people affected by COVID-19, the symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be threatening to the elderly and people with sensitive lungs. Still, the vast majority of people who get the virus recover. To stop the spread of COVID-19, health officials urge the public to wash their hands regularly, stay home if they are sick, and avoid close contact with people.

This is a developing story, please check for updates.