Coronavirus in Minnesota: COVID-19 cases rise to 35 – Up News Info

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota has increased from 21 to 35, state health officials announced Sunday.

The update came during a press conference Sunday morning, where Governor Tim Walz announced the temporary closure of public schools across the state beginning Wednesday.

As of Sunday, 1,422 Minnesotans had been screened for the disease. A map released by the Minnesota Department of Health shows the spread of the disease.

The Minnesota Department of Health is expected to release more information on the new COVID-19 cases later this afternoon.

For most people affected by COVID-19, the symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be threatening to the elderly and people with sensitive lungs. Still, the vast majority of people who get the virus recover. To stop the spread of COVID-19, health officials urge the public to wash their hands regularly, stay home if they are sick, and avoid close contact with people.

MDH officials say many people are looking for answers right now. More than half a million people visited the state's COVID-19 website on Friday, and some 1,700 calls were made to its hotline.

The department is expanding its hours to better accommodate questions. Residents can now call 651-201-3920, any day of the week, from 7 a.m. at 7 p.m.